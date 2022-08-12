Isla Mujeres is expecting 30 thousand daiy visitors

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Hotels in the municipality of Isla Mujeres are nearly sold out reports its mayor Atenea Gómez Ricalde. She reported that last weekend, the island had “an excellent influx of visitors with hotel occupancy rates around 93 percent.”

Ricalde said that those occupancy rates are expected to increase as the summer holidays advance. She reported that over the next few weeks, they are expecting around 30,000 tourists, both national and international, to the municipality each day.

Over the next few weeks, 30,000 tourists a day are expected at Isla Mujeres. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Isla Mujeres

The municipal head said the high occupancy rate has been achieved thanks to the intense and permanent promotion of Isla Mujeres in other states as well as abroad through the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

Ricalde says it’s been promotions that have generated the positive tourist figures. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Isla Mujeres

She said that Isla Mujeres has been participating in fairs and tourist markets in addition to the twinning agreements that have been signed with Chignahuapan, Puebla, Taxco, Guerrero and Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Ricalde said that everyone on the island depends on tourism and that the daily visitor numbers will likely increase due to the 2022 Foundation Festivities happening from August 5 to 28.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments