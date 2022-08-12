Isla Mujeres is expecting 30 thousand daiy visitors

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Hotels in the municipality of Isla Mujeres are nearly sold out reports its mayor Atenea Gómez Ricalde. She reported that last weekend, the island had “an excellent influx of visitors with hotel occupancy rates around 93 percent.”
Ricalde said that those occupancy rates are expected to increase as the summer holidays advance. She reported that over the next few weeks, they are expecting around 30,000 tourists, both national and international, to the municipality each day.
The municipal head said the high occupancy rate has been achieved thanks to the intense and permanent promotion of Isla Mujeres in other states as well as abroad through the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
She said that Isla Mujeres has been participating in fairs and tourist markets in addition to the twinning agreements that have been signed with Chignahuapan, Puebla, Taxco, Guerrero and Mazatlán, Sinaloa.
Ricalde said that everyone on the island depends on tourism and that the daily visitor numbers will likely increase due to the 2022 Foundation Festivities happening from August 5 to 28.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion
The FBI recovered 11 sets of.
-
IHOP to open in Cancun
With the increase in economic activity.
-
Eleven dead and dozens injured in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico
A prison confrontation between members of.
-
Tabasco family unharmed after a road accident on the Kinchil-Celestún highway
A family from Tabasco, who was.
-
“Pig Beach” is receiving one thousand people a day
The Progreso City Council chaired by.
-
Two new cases of Monkeypox were reported in Yucatan
Two new cases of monkeypox were.
-
New tropical wave will enter the Peninsula on Sunday, August 14th
This Friday, August 12th, some scattered.
-
Miners still trapped inside a coal mine in Coahuila, Mexico
Mexican army divers were blocked by.
-
The business sector fears cartel violence after FEMSA’s Oxxo stores were attacked in Mexico
Organized crime is putting Mexican businesses.
-
11-year-old cruise passenger stung by a stingray in Progreso (Watch Video)
An 11-year-old boy, who happened to.
Leave a Comment