CFE announces power cuts on Sept. 28 and 29 in some areas of Yucatan

This Tuesday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 29, the power supply will be suspended in some areas of Mérida, Kanasín and Umán. The cuts are for maintenance work

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 28, 2021).- Through social networks, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) announced that this Tuesday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 29, the power supply will be suspended in some neighborhoods of Mérida, Kanasín, and Umán, at different times.

According to the parastatal, these are maintenance work on the network.

“Friends, good afternoon. I am sending you the notices of maintenance work that will be done today and tomorrow in Yucatan. They are also on our Facebook page CFE Peninsular Division. Nice week to all and all, ” says the message on social networks.

Where will the CFE service be suspended?

The neighborhoods where there will be no light this Tuesday, September 28 from 8 am to 12 noon are: those of the Periférico Poniente de Mérida, Texán Cámara (Mérida community), Mulchechén (Kanasíncommunity) and the town of Tzibikak in Umán municipality.

While on Wednesday, September 29 there will be no electricity in San Antonio Xluch and El Roble, both neighborhoods in Mérida.

