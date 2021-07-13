Cablebus inaugurated in Mexico City

(AP).- On Sunday, July 11th, Mexico City’s mayor Claudia Sheinbaum inaugurated the first leg of City’s “Cablebus” cable line, which marks the latest chapter in Latin America’s love affair with cable cars, which are seen in much of the world as largely for tourists and ski slopes.

The line inaugurated Sunday will connect Indios Verdes station with the upper area of Cuautepec.

The cable-car lines, authorities say, will be serving the poorer outskirts of the city of 9 million.

Jesus Esteva, Mexico City’s Secretary of Works, called it a project of social integration.

“It’s an urban regeneration project,” he said.

According to Cuautepec, the cable car line will cut commute time for residents who are accustomed to journies that can take from 40 minutes to an hour and a half.

“It’s going to benefit me more than anything else, my wife, my son, and me because we are the ones that go to Indios Verdes,” he said.

The neighboring State of Mexico already has a cable car serving one northern Mexico City suburb, and the city’s own first line was also built on the poor, crowded north side.

Cable cars are seen as a cheaper, quicker way to bring public transport to poor communities located high up hillsides.

Since they’re airborne, the car lines also don’t have as many difficulties with Latin America’s notoriously difficult issues of chaotic development, bad traffic, and lack of rights-of-way.

