Cablebus inaugurated in Mexico City

(AP).- On Sunday, July 11th, Mexico City’s mayor Claudia Sheinbaum inaugurated the first leg of City’s “Cablebus” cable line, which marks the latest chapter in Latin America’s love affair with cable cars, which are seen in much of the world as largely for tourists and ski slopes.
Mexico City’s mayor on Sunday inaugurated the first leg of City’s “Cablebus” line, which marks the latest chapter in Latin America’s love affair with cable cars, which are seen in much of the world as largely for tourists and ski slopes.
The line inaugurated Sunday will connect Indios Verdes station with the upper area of Cuautepec.
The cable-car lines, authorities say, will be serving the poorer outskirts of the city of 9 million.
Jesus Esteva, Mexico City’s Secretary of Works, called it a project of social integration.
“It’s an urban regeneration project,” he said.
According to Cuautepec, the cable car line will cut commute time for residents who are accustomed to journies that can take from 40 minutes to an hour and a half.
“It’s going to benefit me more than anything else, my wife, my son, and me because we are the ones that go to Indios Verdes,” he said.
The neighboring State of Mexico already has a cable car serving one northern Mexico City suburb, and the city’s own first line was also built on the poor, crowded north side.
Cable cars are seen as a cheaper, quicker way to bring public transport to poor communities located high up hillsides.
Since they’re airborne, the car lines also don’t have as many difficulties with Latin America’s notoriously difficult issues of chaotic development, bad traffic, and lack of rights-of-way.
Source: AP
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Conade will invest 15 million pesos (750,000 USD) in the “La Inalámbrica” sports complex in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 13, 2021) .-.
-
Electric carriages will gradually replace horse-pulled Calesas in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 13, 2021) .-.
-
According to INEGI, Campeche is among the states with the lower number of inhabitants in Mexico
Campeche, Camp., (July 13, 2021).- Last.
-
Over 100 journalists and activists have been murdered in Mexico since 2018
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
-
Hana Polynesian Grill, the latest culinary experience at the Marriott Cancun Resort
If first impressions are truly everything,.
-
Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro says Mexico will host talks with opposition
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday.
-
Cubans have called for the resignation of President Miguel Diaz-Canel
Pro-democracy protests have erupted in Cuba – perhaps the.
-
Sedeculta promotes the work of Yucatecan creators through Spotify
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- The.
-
Neither the pandemic nor floods slow down support for Yucatecan beekeeping
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- The.
-
PROFECO suspends AT&T in ten cities across Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico — The Federal.
Leave a Comment