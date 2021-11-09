Two drunken brothers fall asleep and get trapped in a Mérida movie theater

The effects of alcohol played a trick on two brothers who ended up locked up in a movie theater in the city of Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 09, 2021) .- Two brothers went to a movie theater in the Santiago neighborhood, in Mérida, but fell asleep and since no one noticed them, they were locked in place.

On Saturday the 6th, the blood relatives, who were identified as Angel and Jimmy, in an inconvenient condition, decided to go to the movies, but they fell asleep and woke up until 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

(Photo: Por Esto)

Desperate they tried to alert the authorities and requested help, through the emergency numbers. When the agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived, they realized that they were inside the facilities and the subjects could not get out. The doors were padlocked, so they would have to wait for the on-site staff with the keys.

However, the individuals, seeing that the policemen were leaving, forced the curtain to get out. Given that fact, they were detained and transferred to the Mérida Municipal Police (PMM) jail, while their legal status was determined.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments