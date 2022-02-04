Yucatan fishermen receive support from the State Government for the grouper ban

Through the “I respect the ban on grouper” program, in Dzidzantún, 385 men and women who dedicate to this activity were benefited.

(PROGRESO, YUC. – YUCATAN STATE GOVERNMENT).- On Tuesday, February 1st, the “I respect the grouper ban” strategy started supporting 11,823 men and women who live in this sector.

In exchange for community work, the State Government grants them vouchers for 2,400 pesos per month, which they can use in self-service stores and establishments, which are registered with the Secretariat of Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture (Sepasy).

During this grouper ban season, fishermen face a difficult economic situation in order to be able to provide for their families, which is why, for Adrián Palma Sabido, his wife and 3 children, the “Respect the grouper ban” program, promoted by the State Government, means a relief, since it allows them to have a secure income tto feed their family.

Palma Sabido is one of the 385 fishermen who benefited from the aforementioned scheme in the community of Dzidzantún, who were divided into 10 teams to carry out cleaning, weeding, garbage collection and felling of trees in schools and parks in this demarcation.

In turn, Venancio Uicab Canul has been living from coastal fishing for more than 65 years and began at the age of 13. For him, receiving this support, at this time, represents a lot of peace of mind, because with the vouchers, his family can buy food and hygiene or cleaning items, while the capture period resumes.

The program contemplates cleaning and painting tasks, in more than 100 educational centers of all levels, in the ports and the nearby communities. In the same way, sports, recreational and health spaces will be intervened, with which the benefits will be multiplied, resulting in a benefit for the population that uses all these services everyday.

Today, February 4th, payment for this scheme and cleaning will be made in the communities of San Crisanto, Chabihau and Telchac Puerto.

On Feb. 8th and 9th, the Celestún teams will be activated;

on the 10th and 11th, it will be Dzilam de Bravo,

and from the 14th to the 17th, it will be the turn of Progreso, Chelem, Chicxulub and Chuburná.

For March, the calendar will repeat itself.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments