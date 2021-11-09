Police officer arrested after running over a motorcyclist and her daughter in Tizimín, Yucatán

The woman and the minor had to be taken to a hospital after their evaluation by paramedics
TIZIMÍN, Yucatán, (November 09, 2021).- In Tizimín, an agent of the Municipal Police was arrested who, for recklessly driving a corporation patrol, ran over a woman and her six-year-old daughter, who were on board a motorcycle.
Both the lady and the girl, 6 years old, had to be taken to a hospital after their evaluation by paramedics.
The agent was identified as Esteban “N”, who was managing unit 1517 of the Municipal Police of Tizimín, on Calle 48-A with 27 of the Fovisste subdivision.
Due to his lack of driving skills, he invaded the lateral lane running over a motorcycle that was moving with a and daughter on board, running them over and causing them to fall dramatically to the pavement.
Both were treated on the spot by paramedics who later sent them to a hospital, while other agents of the police force arrested their partner and sent him to jail while responsibilities are defined.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
