Yucatán, one of the five states with the greatest attraction of foreign investment

The sectors that gave this impulse were the manufacture of cement and plastic products

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021).- During the second quarter of the year, Yucatán was one of the five states in the country that registered an increase in the attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) with a stunning 489.3 percent.

In the same period last year, the Covid pandemic forced the arrival of resources to reach the lowest levels recorded, reported the Ministry of Economy (SE).

Yucatán fourth place in the category

The SE revealed the figures of Direct Foreign Investment received by the states in the second quarter of 2021, in which Yucatán appears as the fourth Mexican state in the investment increase category with 16 million US dollars.

Therefore, in the first part of the year, Yucatán achieved just over 40 million dollars in FDI, it is expected that in the second half of the year these resources will increase with the announcement of the arrival of the shipyards.

The data offered by the SE indicate that, of the 16 million dollars that Yucatan attracted from FDI, 81.1 percent corresponds to new investments, a situation that shows certainty and confidence towards the State of foreign capital.

The economic branch that gave this positive impulse for the entity is the manufacture of cement and plastic products.

States with the highest increase in foreign investment

The largest increases in the attraction of foreign investment were:

Zacatecas , with 1,467.4 percent, went from 26 million dollars in the second quarter of 2020 to 400 million in the same period of 2021 (mostly derived from the miing industry). Guerrero , with 573.3 percent, from 19 to 131 million. Baja California , with 542.1 percent, from 206 to 1,321 million. Yucatán , with 489.3 percent, from 3 to 16 million. Chihuahua , with 143.7 percent, from 219 to 533 million dollars raised.

