In front of tourists, a man is executed in the Archaeological Zone of Tulum

After the report of the shooting that occurred in the Archaeological Zone of Tulum was released, it was learned that there were tourists in the place at the time of the murder of a man in the access to the Archaeological Zone.

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (october 18, 2021).- This Saturday morning, a new execution was registered in the municipality of Tulum, which occurred in the arts & crafts area, located on the access road to the best-known archaeological zone of Quintana Roo.

Armed men who arrived on a motorcycle, shot the man dead and left him lying in the parking lot, according to versions of the witnesses of the fact.

Witnesses called 911, causing the mobilization of police authorities and paramedics.

Minutes later, agents of the Municipal Police arrived at the scene to confirm the death and cordon off the area awaiting the Investigation Police, experts, and the Forensic Medical Service of the Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office (FGE); It turned out that tourists who were in the area witnessed the murder of the man at the hands of criminals.

For now, the deceased has not been recognized and the workers there have not provided information about his identity.



It should be noted that this week has been one of the most violent in the ninth municipality where even minors have been collateral victims.

