Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser: Live the experience!

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, work on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is proceeding on schedule.

Guests will become the heroes of their own Star Wars story in what Disney calls an “all-immersive adventure” cruising the galaxy aboard the starcruiser Halcyon — as well as making a planet-side excursion to the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. Guests will have opportunities to participate in onboard activities and interact with characters, crew, and other passengers.

Last November, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, shared images of model cabins. Two types of cabins are planned: regular-sized cabins and larger cabins called “Captain’s Quarters.”

D’Amaro recently toured the hotel with Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort, to check on the Imagineering team’s work. Vahle posted pictures of the inside of a cabin on Instagram.

“Inside we visited The Atrium and looked out The Bridge windows to what will be a galaxy far, far way,” Vahle wrote. “We even checked out the cabins in progress, including their windows to space seen in these renderings.”

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be like a Disney Cruise in that it has a two-night itinerary and all guests will arrive and depart at the same time. The difference, however, is the interactive adventure.

It all begins at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal, where guests will check-in and enter a Launch Pod and virtually leave their planet behind. As they watch through windows, their Launch Pod will “blast off into space” and dock at the Halcyon starcruiser, where they will stay for two nights.

Source: Travel Awaits

