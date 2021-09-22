Hate message left at Jewish leader’s home in Merida

Mérida.- The president of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Community in Merida, Alejandro Rabinovich Noé, is the target of antisemitism by telephone and physical attacks at his home in Cholul.

After many years of living in Merida, last April he began to receive anonymous threats on his cell phone from several unknown numbers, some from Monterrey. In each call received, he was disdainfully spoken to and warned to get out of the city.

As the hostility against him continued with greater intensity and he feared for his safety and that of his family, he decided to file a criminal complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office, which was registered as Unatd35/GC/002067/2021, which apparently was shelved because he has not been informed of any progress.

In his complaint, Rabinovich Noé said that in mid-April, May, and June he received several calls from the numbers 8133943424 and 8133991944 and other unknown numbers and in all of them he was insulted because of his Jewish origin, he was told that “you and your piece of sh… Jewish family, we don’t want you here, we want all the Jews pieces of sh…, Zionists to get out of here”.

The aggression went to another level of threat when on Monday night unidentified individuals came to his doorstep and painted an offensive phrase with an anti-Semitic message and Nazi symbols.

He also specifies that this hostility, insults, and threats against him and the Jewish community began when he took over the presidency of this civil association.

“I am going to resign from the board of directors of the Jewish Community in Merida, and I will expand my complaint, this is already more serious than I thought at first,” he said.

In order to have more evidence of the threats and the invasion of his private property and his safety, he reported the graffiti to the Secretary of Public Security. On the house there was a hateful phrase “Fuera judíos de mie…” and Nazi symbols on the front wall of his home.

“The Jews who live in Yucatán are not foreigners. Most of us were born in Mexico, others may have been born in the United States, Canada or Argentina. Most of us have ancestors who are the ones who migrated; and those ancestors are the ones who came from Europe, such as Germany, Spain, Russia, among other European countries,” he said.

Mr. Rabinovich and part of the Jewish community of Mérida carried out on February 3, 2021 the planting of trees in the Mulsay I park on the occasion of the Jewish holiday for nature Tu B’Shvat.

In an interview that day, he informed that he had plans to build a Synagogue in Merida; around 200 people of Jewish origin live in Yucatan, and businessmen from that country, naturalized Mexicans had plans to invest and collaborate with the municipal and state authorities.

Then, last February 25, the board met with the then Undersecretary of Social Development and Religious Affairs, Victor Hugo Lozano Poveda, to strengthen collaboration relations.

