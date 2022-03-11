Hoteliers do not rule out the opening of Chichen Itzá during the equinox

Previously, the INAH announced that the archaeological zone of Chichen Itzá would probably remain closed during the spring equinox on March 21, however, tourist organizations have expressed their discontent.

(AMHY) Yucatán.- In this regard, the president of the Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatan, Juan José Martín Pacheco, said that it does not seem to them that the space is closed, since this state entity has a green traffic light, in addition to the fact that it already has the opening of massive events.

“Today the entire country is on green in the epidemiological traffic light, except for Querétaro, which is on yellow, but in the case of Yucatán, the entire southeast of Mexico is on the green light, apart from massive shows, and it was one of the points we talked about with Eduardo Gutierrez Alzado”, Marín Pacheco said.

He added that by closing the archaeological zone, not only do they lose as hoteliers, but the people who live in the area would have low sales of handicrafts and other products when previously the days of the equinox meant a great economic spill for them.

“It is not just about hotel occupancy, but it must be taken into account that many of the people who live around the archaeological zone, who are the owners in some way of that beautiful place, live from selling handicrafts, and it is time to help these people”,

The leader of the hoteliers asserted that they are still in talks with the INAH to reach an agreement, since, if Chichen Itzá opens during the equinox, the arrival of more than 15,000 tourists could be expected.

“It is not ruled out, but on the contrary, it has to be a joint effort with the state government, cultural patronage, and the private initiative,” the president of the Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatan, Juan José Martín Pacheco concluded.

