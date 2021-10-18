Morena Yucatán flirts with Mauricio Vila and say he could become part of AMLO´s 4T

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 18, 2021).- The coordinator of the Parliamentary Fraction of the Morena Party in the State Congress, Alejandra Novelo Segura, supported the possibility that Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal could be part of the so-called 4T.
This after President AMLO hinted at this fact, in his traditional morning conference.
“I share the idea with the president that we cannot close the door to anyone, anyone who comes willingly, because here no one comes to get rich, no one comes to steal, no one comes to follow the vices of other parties,” she said.
“If the president makes the formal invitation to a politician from a different party, and does publicly I do support the president’s position, ” she said.
But, she stressed, as long as they join in with goodwill and not to come and get money, because here no one comes to get rich.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
WWF sea-turtle documentary is made in Mexico
MÉRIDA, MX.- The World Wildlife Fund.
-
Amanhá Residential Resort takes a step into the future at the Yucatán Country Club
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 18, 2021).- Inmobilia.
-
UADY Rector confirms COVID-19 cases in students and teachers
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 18, 2021).- The.
-
Mauricio Vila visits Seville, Spain, one of the best cities in the world for cyclists and pedestrians
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 18, 2021).- In.
-
When will the land borders with Mexico and Canada be re-opening?
New travel rules will take effect for.
-
INE says 2.85 million signatures needed to open presidential recall referendum
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s national.
-
What travelers need to know before the new US travel system on Nov. 8
The United States is about to.
-
Thousands of people in El Salvador join protests against the Bukele government
Thousands of people in El Salvador.
-
AMLO tells WHO to act without “ideology” on certifying COVID-19 vaccines
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
-
Autonomous University of Yucatán stands out among the best institutions in México
Rankings highlight the Autonomous University of.
Leave a Comment