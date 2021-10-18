Morena Yucatán flirts with Mauricio Vila and say he could become part of AMLO´s 4T

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 18, 2021).- The coordinator of the Parliamentary Fraction of the Morena Party in the State Congress, Alejandra Novelo Segura, supported the possibility that Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal could be part of the so-called 4T.

This after President AMLO hinted at this fact, in his traditional morning conference.

“I share the idea with the president that we cannot close the door to anyone, anyone who comes willingly, because here no one comes to get rich, no one comes to steal, no one comes to follow the vices of other parties,” she said.

“If the president makes the formal invitation to a politician from a different party, and does publicly I do support the president’s position, ” she said.

But, she stressed, as long as they join in with goodwill and not to come and get money, because here no one comes to get rich.

