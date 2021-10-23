Guides will participate in “alternative tourist tianguis” in the park of Santa Ana in Mérida

They will offer new attractions to tourists.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 23, 2021).- To promote the tourist products that are in the interior of the State and invite visitors to know the wonders of Yucatán , the Cooperative of Certified Guides announced that it will participate in the alternative tourist market that the municipal authorities will organize November 16 to 19, in the Santa Ana neighborhood of the Historic Center of Mérida.

The president of this cooperative, José Francisco González Hernández, announced that they are already getting ready for this small event that will be organized within the framework of the Tianguis Turístico de México 2021 (TTM) and that will serve so that visitors can also learn about other visiting products and the wide range of services that the city and the State have to offer.

“The municipal authorities are organizing the tourist market on the same dates, but at night; a general tianguis that is going to be held in Santa Ana and where they already allowed us to place our stand in the cooperative to offer our new products and the innovative services that we already have ”, he pointed out.

He added that traditional tourism products that are in good demand par excellence, such as the archaeological zones of Chichén Itzá and Uxmal, will be promoted in the official TTM, while in the event that will be held in Santa Ana they will be able to learn about other products of the cooperative, such as Mayapán and Tekit.

“We will promote taking visitors to towns to have new experiences, where they learn about local crafts, food and other attractions that they like,” he said.

González Hernández said that this event would be scheduled to start from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with the aim that more people who are visiting the city take a walk and see another alternative to enjoy in this tianguis of the state.

“Thanks to the municipal authorities, with whom we work side by side, we agreed to participate in the tourist tianguis that will take place alongside the great event and which will be open to the public, what we seek with this is that the arrival of tourists increases in the holiday season, ” he concluded.

It is expected that as the dates of the TTM approach, the municipal authorities and the organizers will offer more details of this event, in which artisans, local chefs, artists, transporters and other businesses that provide the service to visitors would also participate.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments