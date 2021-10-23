Ticul Hospital will be ready in 2023, says Mauricio Vila

Merida, Yucatan, (October 23, 2021).- The Ticul Hospital, which began to be built in 2011, will finally be put into operation in 2023; Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán, explained that, due to the interruption of the work, Yucatán had a compensation debt of 740 million pesos, reported by the Arbitration Court of the International Chamber of Commerce, which has now been acquitted.

The Marhnos company withdrew from the lawsuit for having interrupted the contract, for which the State no longer owes the 740 million and also released the land with the part built back to Yucatan so that the agreement with the Mexican Institute can be carried out of the Social Security (IMSS).

With this agreement, the IMSS will be in charge of the completion of the hospital with 90 beds; The governor foresees that at the beginning of 2022 they will have the tender and it would be at the end of 2023 when the hospital is ready, the governor mentioned this Thursday, October 21st at the Government Palace during the signing of the certificate of delivery of the Regional Hospital building of Ticul to the State Government.

During the governorship of Ivonne Ortega Pacheco signed an agreement to carry out the construction of the hospital, however, when Rolando Zapata Bello arrived at the same position, he canceled the agreement and the legal dispute began and the state contracted the aforementioned debt.

It was there when the debt was contracted by the state and, after all these years, one of the strongest requests of the Ticulean citizens is that the hospital is completed, a situation that Mauricio Vila Dosal and Andrés Manuel López Obrador observed during their campaigns, who, in the voice of the executive head, decided to collaborate to resolve the situation.

When they reached an agreement with the company, it left behind the lawsuit against the state government and gave up the land so that the agreement with the IMSS could be given and they are in charge of finishing the construction of the hospital that the inhabitants have waited for 10 years.

Miriam Victoria Sánchez Castro, head of the IMSS Yucatán, said that this is an achievement that will mark the beginning of a new stage, since the hospital will serve around 40 thousand beneficiaries, benefiting the entire population of that area with 16 specialties.

The southern part of the State does not have enough beds per inhabitant, it is below the average considering that the national average is .8; Today there are 57 medical units for the area, 53 first-level and four hospitals, of which two are community hospitals that provide care only to mother and child, explained Mauricio Sauri Vivas, secretary of health.

He added, “the completion and start-up of the General Hospital of Ticul is undoubtedly an achievement to strengthen the network of health services in the southern region of the State,” as he considers that it is an additional expense to carry out transfers to the capital.

