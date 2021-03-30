Mob almost lynched a man in Progreso, Yucatan (VIDEO)

A man was beaten by inhabitants of the port of Progreso, after he ran over a person and at the same time caused a carom between several vehicles.

The inhabitants surrounded the unit, and demanded that the driver get out, since he had to pay for the crime he had committed.

The police arrived at the scene and took charge of the situation that was getting out of control. The inhabitants alleged that there were no patrols guarding the area and that the government promised for the Easter holidays.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







