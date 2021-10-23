Altars exhibition will return to the tourist corridor of Calle 59, in Campeche

CAMPECHE, (October 23, 2021) .- After canceling the on 59th Street last year due to the pandemic, this year the exhibition of altars returns.
This seeks to give color to the artery, since it seeks to promote our festivities and traditions.
The State Secretary of Tourism said that they are preparing the calendar of activities to be carried out in the now traditional Hanal Pixan in the tourist corridor.
Boost to traditions
In Campeche, the Hanal Pixan is a very busy activity, and now the Campeche culture, roots, traditions, customs and gastronomy are going to be promoted a lot.
The smells and colors of the Day of the Dead will return to 59th Street where Campechanos will exhibit their altars.
With this type of activities , the aim is to export the culture and roots of Campeche , as the traffic light improves, the promotion of the state will be resumed, seeking to support the festivities and traditions of Campeche.
For the agency it is important to show the world what we have, that is why it works with the Ministry of Culture for the Pomuch festival for the Day of the Dead , where the program of activities will be announced soon.
For this, strategies will be carried out to avoid crowds and thus resume activities.
Source: Expresion Cancun
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Guides will participate in “alternative tourist tianguis” in the park of Santa Ana in Mérida
They will offer new attractions to.
-
Ticul Hospital will be ready in 2023, says Mauricio Vila
Merida, Yucatan, (October 23, 2021).- The.
-
KFC restaurant in eastern Mérida catches fire
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 23, 2021).- This.
-
Migrants change their course, leave Chiapas bound to Mexico City
Around three thousand migrants left Tapachula,.
-
Germany issues travel alert to Mexico after killings of foreigners in Tulum
The alert is in addition to.
-
Man is shot and wounded just a few steps from Fifth Avenue in Playa del Carmen
Quintana Roo, (October 23, 2021).- The.
-
Shootings, fires, and blockades, at least 3 injured in Matamoros, Tamaulipas
In Matamoros, Tamaulipas, México a series.
-
Oaxaca Giant ‘Alebrijes’, conquer New York City with their magic
The giant alebrijes placed in New.
-
Bomb Cyclone – Atmospheric River coming to blast the Western US
A series of potent storms is.
-
Demand for security in Tulum increases after the death of tourists
Citizens demand an end to the.
Leave a Comment