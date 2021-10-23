Altars exhibition will return to the tourist corridor of Calle 59, in Campeche

CAMPECHE, (October 23, 2021) .- After canceling the on 59th Street last year due to the pandemic, this year the exhibition of altars returns.

This seeks to give color to the artery, since it seeks to promote our festivities and traditions.

(Photo: Expresión Cancun)

The State Secretary of Tourism said that they are preparing the calendar of activities to be carried out in the now traditional Hanal Pixan in the tourist corridor.

Boost to traditions

In Campeche, the Hanal Pixan is a very busy activity, and now the Campeche culture, roots, traditions, customs and gastronomy are going to be promoted a lot.

(Photo: Expresión Cancun)

The smells and colors of the Day of the Dead will return to 59th Street where Campechanos will exhibit their altars.

With this type of activities , the aim is to export the culture and roots of Campeche , as the traffic light improves, the promotion of the state will be resumed, seeking to support the festivities and traditions of Campeche.

(Photo: Expresión Cancun)

For the agency it is important to show the world what we have, that is why it works with the Ministry of Culture for the Pomuch festival for the Day of the Dead , where the program of activities will be announced soon.

For this, strategies will be carried out to avoid crowds and thus resume activities.

Source: Expresion Cancun

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments