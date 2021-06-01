Tianguis Turistico 2021 will be held one week earlier in Merida

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 01, 2021).- The Secretary of Tourism of the Government of Mexico, Miguel Torruco Marqués, and the Governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, report that because it is convenient for the success of the Tianguis Turístico 2021, they decided to advance the celebration of this event, which will take place from November 16 to 19.

They indicated that this adjustment is a positive response to the suggestions and requests of various organizations from the private sector and the international tourism industry, to confirm their presence at this business meeting that will be held in Mérida, Yucatán.

“After analyzing the requests from wholesale agencies, hosted buyers and international buyers, especially from the United States, and to have the best Tourism Tianguis in Mexico, the Ministry of Tourism and the Government of Yucatán have decided to move the date of this event, the most important in tourism in Latin America ”, they explained.

Thus, Yucatan is ready with all the health security measures for the health care of visitors and residents, eager to show the world not only the attractions of the region but also the quality and variety of its hotel infrastructure, as well as the extensive offer of tourist activities and services that the state has to offer.

