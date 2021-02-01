Authorities suspend birthday party in Tekax, Yuc.

Given the increase in cases of Covid-19, the Tekax City Council, in coordination with the Secretaries of Health and Public Safety, are taking extreme measures to avoid parties and meetings, and will ensure that restrictions on vehicular circulation are respected from 11:30 at night throughout the whole municipality.

Mayor Diego Ávila Romero stated that they will be stricter in compliance with sanitary provisions and will reinforce notices to create awareness in the population so that they refrain from holding mass meetings and comply with health protocols, such as constant hand washing, the use of face masks, the application of antibacterial gel and disinfectants, as well as respecting a healthy distance and avoiding crowds in public places.

The municipal president warned that the coronavirus continues to advance in the municipality, which represents a real risk and requires extreme measures since the Tekax General Hospital is beginning to get saturated with Covid-19 patients.

We must take care of ourselves and others, we cannot lower our guard, now less than ever; Let’s do it for Tekax, ”said Diego Ávila, who indicated that they will notify the owners of social venues not to accept parties and meetings.

Last night, precisely before the notice that a meeting was being held, elements of Civil Protection and the Municipal Police of Tekax canceled a birthday party that was taking place in the San Francisco neighborhood, where more than 40 people, including minors, got together without respecting the health protocols for Covid-19.

The celebration took place in a property located on Calle 60 between 43 and 45 of that neighborhood, and upon confirming the facts, the agents contacted the owner of the place, Ezequiel Bacab, by telephone, who did not agree to cancel the event.

Faced with this situation, the police and Civil Protection personnel entered the premises and after talking with the organizers, they proceeded to cancel the celebration for contravening the sanitary provisions that prohibit mass events to avoid infections by SARS-Covid-19.

Attendees expressed their dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the party but chose to withdraw to their own homes after the police officers told them to.

The agents raised the act of suspension of the event and turned the case over to the authorities of the Health Sector for the application of the corresponding sanctions to the owner of the premises.

This fact is added to the cancellation of a wedding at the Kancab police station, where more than 200 people participated in the celebration, enlivened by a musical group.

Mayor Diego Ávila pointed out that mass meetings will not be allowed and they will act energetically in the face of any report of parties, either in premises or in private homes, since it is prohibited by law, and recalled that those who circulate in their vehicles after 11:30 at night, could receive fines ranging from 3,943 to 5,000 pesos will be applied, as established by the state government.

