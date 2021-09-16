Teachers in Valladolid protest against face-to-face classes

They estimate that more than a thousand people are infected due to classes.
VALLADOLID.- Teachers protested again on Wednesday, September 15th, against the order to go back to face-to.face classes, because they consider that the conditions do not exist for the government plan to continue the sessions with the students in the classrooms.
In the demonstration held in front of the Municipal Palace, teacher Didia Mendoza Arzápalo said that considering the formula applied by the federal government’s Health Secretariat, for each Covid-19 infected person, eight others can be infected, then there would be 155 contagions, which in turn would have already infected 1,240 more people, including parents and students, in just a matter of days.
With yesterday’s protest, the teachers have held four protests since they were ordered to teach on-site classes, upset because health measures are not being complied with at schools and teachers and students are being put at risk.
The teachers complained that they were not provided with all the implements and supplies for their care, such as antibacterial gel, and everything necessary to comply with the health protocols required.
In addition, none of the schools have internet, so they cannot teach classes to the children, whose parents decided to stay at home to take their classes virtually, even the tutors are the ones who go to the schools in person to get their children’s homework.
In Tizimín there is also concern from parents of young people who take on-site classes at Secundaria Técnica Número 4, after the death of a teacher who tested positive for Covid before the classes began.
