Downtown Mérida residents complain about an irregular recycling business

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .- Residents of downtown Mérida complained about the garbage dump that has generated an irregular recycling business located on Calle 65-A (between 80 and 78), Colonia Centro, due to health risks that could cause the accumulation of waste and residues.

On the sidewalks and streets of the aforementioned address, a large amount of PET bottles, plastic bags, and cardboard boxes can be seen, which a family collects in the streets of the city, to later take to sell to larger recycling companies.

Residents of the area indicated that the owners of the two properties that are crammed with garbage, as well as of the three vehicles that are parked on the street in the same situation, are problematic and, although they have been asked to please clean up the public space, they have not done so in a long time.

Likewise, they criticized that, given the rainy season, the accumulation of garbage could facilitate the proliferation of mosquitoes and other pests, which put at risk the health of those who live around the property marked with the number 505 M, on Calle 65-A.

“I would like the municipal authorities to come to see them and tell them to clean up the street because it looks awful and stinks,” said a next-door neighbor.

It should be noted that the aforementioned property does not have any type of permit, establishment, name, or logo that accredits it as a recycling company, so it could be considered a clandestine garbage dump.

For their part, the owners of the property assured that in the more than 10 years that they have been dedicating themselves to this activity, they have never had problems with the neighbors or with pests, since they assured that they have cats that eat any rats or mice that could come up among the trash.

The woman denied that they accumulate the garbage on the street, she says that they store the recycling material inside their own property, and they constantly sell it to large companies that pay for PET, aluminum, and cardboard.

In that sense, she assured that in the next few days they will clear the road.

