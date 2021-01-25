Mahahual businessmen want to acquire COVID-19 vaccines

Local businessmen assure that this would benefit the tourism sector and the economy of the region.

If the business intervention for the acquisition of vaccines against the SARS-CoV2 virus takes place, Mahahual businessmen have raised their hands to acquire them, as this would guarantee the support of the economy in the region, as well as the health of workers and their employees. families, indicated the representative of the hotel sector, Gerardo Pérez Zafra.

Last Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that his government will allow individuals, businessmen, and state governments to purchase COVID-19 vaccines. The president said that he ordered the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, to define the rules for the acquisition of vaccines by individuals and officials, as long as they are those approved by the Federal Commission against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris).

After this announcement, the hotel business sector in the southern and northern regions of Quintana Roo had already anticipated their interest, stating that they are able to purchase their own vaccines.

“If it is a fact that the business sector can participate supporting the federal government in the purchase and distribution of vaccines against the SARS-CoV2 virus, the hoteliers, restaurateurs, and businessmen of Mahahual, are willing to purchase vaccines for their own staff,” stated Gerardo Pérez Zafra, representative of the Hotel Association in Costa Maya.

He said that in order to immunize personnel working in the tourism sector as soon as possible, the business owners make this additional effort, which will also guarantee the health of families by reducing the risk of contagion.

Gerardo Pérez Zafra highlighted that this guarantees the sustainability of the economy of the town and of the state as a whole, as its natural vocation is the service sector that is provided to tourism that arrives in Quintana Roo.

“As a whole, Mahahual can position itself as a safe tourist destination. Health and economic sustainability go hand in hand, so it is a priority for us to face the situation together with the government in order to generate the necessary conditions to move forward. At Mahahual we are committed and willing to keep working to recover the tourism activity ”, he pointed out.

At the beginning of the year, the president of the Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association, Roberto Cintrón Gómez, anticipated approaches with some pharmaceutical companies to acquire vaccines.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments