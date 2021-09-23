Rains could flood the freatic level in Mérida

In October there is a risk that the rain will generate floods in Merida. This month the average rainfall has already been exceeded.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 23, 2021).- Because the month of September has not ended and the average of 200 mm of rain per square meter has already been exceeded , there is a risk that in October the freatic level will exceed five meters of water height , which it could cause floods like last year, said meteorologist Juan Vázquez Montalvo.
He indicated that until yesterday the record was 220 mm per square meter, higher than what is normally recorded in September, because it has been very “rainy”, a trend that will continue in the coming days due to the arrival of cold fronts that will bring rainfall .
“Only in what was recorded this month did the water rise 45 centimeters, so in October there is a risk that it will be flooded again,” said the specialist.
“At the moment the water table is 3.45 meters, and it would only take one meter and 40 centimeters to reach the levels that were had in 2020 when many populations were flooded,” he warned.
Against this background, Vázquez Montalvo recommends that people who suffered floods last year start planning the necessary measures to cope with the same situation again because the rains will continue.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
This will cost the Yucatecans to travel on the Maya Train
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 23, 2021).- The rates to.
-
Tinum City Hall sued for denying potable water service
MÉRIDA, MX.- The First District Court.
-
Now they say that the Mérida Airport land will be used to build thousands of homes
Do we really need more housing.
-
Neighbors report in networks the poor condition of the streets of Holbox, Quintana Roo
There are many streets that are.
-
‘Buen Fin 2021’ will be held from November 10 to 16
MEXICO, (September 23, 2021).- Organizers of.
-
Peninsula Basin at serious risk of being affected: CICY
Mérida, Yucatán.- Over-densification in coastal areas,.
-
Yucatecans in the U.S. will be able to enjoy an afternoon of “Vaquería”
Mérida, Yucatán.- From September 24 to.
-
Improvement of streets in Periférico, with a 17% progress rate
The Merida City Hall, headed by.
-
Equal marriage approved in Querétaro, one of the most conservative states in Mexico
QUERETARO, (September 23, 2021).- On the.
-
Fishing boat skipper missing at sea, apparently fell overboard
José Guadalupe Caamal Chan has been.
Leave a Comment