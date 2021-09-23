According to the CANACINTRA Sustainable Stadium investment will detonate the economic activity of Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 22, 2021).- The president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (CANACINTRA), Yucatán delegation, Jorge Charruf Cáceres, considered that investments that generate employment and benefits for citizens are welcome to Yucatán. Therefore, projects such as the Sustainable Stadium, in addition to generating added value for the entire entity, will also help to detonate the economic activity of the state and its capital Mérida.

After holding a meeting with the project managers, the business leader pointed out that, due to the magnitude of this type of project, it is normal that doubts are generated among the public, therefore, the importance of holding informative meetings with those in charge of the executive proposal.

He indicated that the informative meetings with the representatives of the company that promotes the Sustainable Stadium, help to dispel doubts, “a request was made to the director of the Stadium that as they progress in road solutions, they continue to inform us and take into account to carry out periodic meetings, since these meetings are very positive ”.

Charruf Cáceres also stressed that any investment that is aimed at the entity is welcome, especially with projects of great added value that will generate benefits for the entire entity and the Yucatecan capital and that, in turn, will pay for the economic recovery of Yucatan.

He added that this type of investment also places Mérida and Yucatán as a strong tourist destination for international and national visitors who like entertainment, sports and convention tourism.

He stated that the Sustainable Stadium project, like any other that seeks to land in Yucatan, must comply with all the requirements demanded by municipal and state laws, adhere to all regulations of all matters related to its type of activity, he concluded.

