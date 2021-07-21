Sex crimes against minors will be inalienable in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 21, 2021).- Local representatives unanimously approved an opinion to establish that these crimes are imprescriptible, which means, that sexual crimes, corruption, trafficking, and child pornography against a minor of age, will be severely punished to protect this vulnerable sector from attacks that threaten the development of personality, freedom and psychosexual development.

The legislative product adds Article 121 Bis of the Penal Code, regarding the prescription of crimes against the free development of personality and sexual crimes in minors, presented by the PRI representative, Luis Borjas Romero.

The coordinator of the PAN fraction, Rosa Adriana Díaz Lizama, argued that there are eyewitness testimonies of underage women who were abused by family members and since they were unable to report when they were of legal age, their perpetrators continued to commit these crimes. “This is an obligation that we have as legislators, which gives opportunity to many people who have been violated and who have been victims for many years because the law itself is not protecting them properly.”

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

In the same sense, the coordinator of the PRI fraction, Felipe Cervera Hernández, highlighted the importance of this issue because it is one of the most important points that the LXII Legislature will leave.

“Childhood is part of the future of our nation and this type of legislation is inhibitory of these bad behaviors, for what I consider that it will be the transcendental reform for our childhood,” he stressed.

In his turn, the representative of Nueva Alianza, Luis Aguilar Castillo, also reiterated that this initiative is important since, due to these crimes, girls and boys feel hurt for a long time, “that speaks of the great value that is had for to approve this type of initiative, this Commission is taking important steps to give security and strength to society ”.

The president of the commission, Luis Borjas Romero (PRI), thanked the support for his initiative to protect the most vulnerable sector of society, as well as giving the respective attention to all the issues that were addressed to protect minors and the family which is the core of society.

In the session, the opinion containing six initiatives was also unanimously approved.

