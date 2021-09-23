Relatives ask for help to locate a fisherman from Tecoh: he has been missing for almost 20 days

Luis Fernando Ciau Heredia went to sea in the port of Progreso to go fishing and to date there is no news of him
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 22, 2021).- Mr. Luis Fernando Ciau Heredia , originally from the municipality of Tecoh , has been missing for almost 20 days , who went to sea in the port of Progreso to go fishing and to date there is no news of him.
Through a publication in a Facebook group in Progreso, his search was alerted on September 17, and today the Tecoh City Council published on its social networks the photo of this man, who in total has already been missing for 20 days
His relatives reported that he simply went fishing from the port of Progreso, where he was last seen, and until now they do not know anything about his whereabouts, for which they left the phones 999-378-16-50, 999-433-61 -21 and 999-107-04-56, so that in case someone hears from you, they can contact you immediately.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
