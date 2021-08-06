Tired of mistreatment, a young woman stabs her husband in Tzucacab, Yucatán

Tzucacab, Yucatán, (August 6, 2021) .- Tired of abuse and mistreatment by her husband, a 21-year-old girl defended herself from a beating and ended up stabbing her husband.

The young C.S.E.C. seized a knife and stabbed her violent husband into the left side of his body, under the armpit.

Fatally wounded, R.O.C.K., 21, went out to ask for help from his parents, with whom he shared the house, but he walked a few steps and fell dead.

Photo: (Yucatan Ahora)

The events occurred in a property in the San Esteban de Tzucacab neighborhood, municipality of Yucatan, where every day the young woman lived hell because, in addition to the mistreatment of her husband, she had to endure the indifference of her in-laws, who unconditionally supported the aggressor.

The violence to which she was subjected ranged from physical to psychological.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

The young man tried to ask for help but he fell dead under the gaze of her relatives, who after realizing what had happened tried to attack the young woman. Police officers arrived on site and the woman was taken to the municipal police headquarters of Tzucacab, Yucatan.

Paramedics confirmed the death of the young man.

