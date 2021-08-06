Mauricio Vila asks for a new hospital for Yucatan in a meeting with Lopez Obrador

MEXICO, (August 06, 2021) .- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held this Thursday, the 5th, a meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace, where they discussed issues related to the various projects that are carried out in the state, such as the Maya Train, the expansion of the Deep Water Port of Progreso and the relocation of the Mérida Airport.

During that meeting, the Governor and the President of Mexico also addressed new infrastructure projects that meet the needs of the Yucatecans, such as works on roads that were damaged by tropical storms and hurricanes last year, as well as the construction of the Ticul hospital and the possibility of building a new hospital in the state.

“The projects that the Federation, sometimes together with the private initiative, are carrying out are going at a good pace because there is very good coordination between the State and Federal Governments because it is a team effort,” said Vila Dosal.

On the issue of the expansion of the Puerto de Altura de Progreso, Vila Dosal and López Obrador reviewed the times and details of this project, for which the expansion of around 40 hectares has been authorized, with the possibility that it can be increased to more, but before doing the pertinent studies.

It should be noted that the increase in the draft of that port will allow larger ships than those that now arrive to reach the state since currently, 40 thousand tons ships arrive, and with this project, the port will be able to receive larger ships of up to 100 thousand tons. In addition, with the increase in the width of the channel, which will go from 120 to 180 meters, cruise ships from 8,000 to 10,000 tourists will be able to arrive, when now only boats with 3,000 to 4,000 passengers can arrive.

Also, Vila Dosal told the President about the arrival in Yucatan of the Italian company Fincantieri, that only with its project for the construction of a shipyard could occupy approximately 40 hectares and will represent the investment of 3 billion pesos, which would be added to the modernization and expansion of the Port.

Regarding the progress of the sections of the Maya Train in Yucatan, the Governor and the President spoke about the stations contemplated in Yucatecan territory, as well as the possibility of giving good use to land where old train stations are located. In that sense, they also discussed future plans for the rescue and use of the land of the former “La Plancha” train station.

For its part, the relocation of the Mérida Airport is a project that will be announced soon and, through which, an important private investment will be made that will contribute to the economic reactivation of the state with the generation of more than 8,000 new jobs during its construction and will bring various benefits to the Yucatecan population.

Finally, Vila Dosal reiterated to López Obrador his disposition and full support for the projects that the federal administration carries out in Yucatán, as well as the opening of the State Government to work as a team and bring them to fruition.

