Tour operators from Yucatan and Guatemala strengthen ties

Through a business conference in which the different attractions of Yucatan and Guatemala were announced, tour operators from both destinations exchanged contacts and information to promote tourism in both places.
“Expectations were fully met, it is a destination with which we are twinned because it is part of the Maya World, we are part of the Mayan culture just like Guatemala, so it is a way to reconfirm that brotherhood,” said Doris Méndez Aranda, director General of Business Travel and President of the Professional Travel Agencies of the state of Yucatan (Avipey AC).
Last week, a familiarization trip was made between both destinations, which are part of the new Mérida-Guatemala air route that TAG Airlines will inaugurate next April. In it, both Guatemalan and national businessmen were able to find out about the various tourist packages they offer.
The business conference was sponsored by the Guatemala Tourism Institute and the Mexican Embassy in the Central American country. Eleven companies from Yucatan participated, including Carmen Travel Service, Viajes Pachón, Kgroup, Tony Pérez Travel Service, Ruta Maya Travel, Agencia ISETY and Avipey.
“I was very pleased that both the Yucatan and Guatemalan authorities are on the same page to take advantage of this opportunity that the airline is giving us to work together to publicize all the wonders we have, both archaeological and gastronomic and nature”, indicated Méndez Aranda.
He stressed that with this new frequency between the Yucatecan capital and Guatemala City, the TAG airline encourages closer communication for easy coexistence between both cities: “the vision is to reactivate tourism and this would be one of the most accessible and easy so that they have the opportunity to know a little more about Guatemala”, highlighting that the transfer time (one hour 15 minutes) is even less than that to Mexico City.
“We are very grateful that we were very pampered because the entire tourism sector, be it businessmen, hoteliers, restaurateurs, all gave us a little taste of what our clients can enjoy when visiting this beautiful country”, concluded the leader of the agents of travels.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
100,000 Ukrainians are still trapped in Mariupol, facing ‘inhumane conditions’, Zelensky says
In his latest video address Tuesday,.
-
Hillary Clinton tests positive for Covid
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
-
Angel, the 5-year-old boy reported missing in Chetumal, was found safe and sound in Yucatán
After one day of searching, on.
-
Descent of Kukulkan gathers more than 9 thousand visitors in Chichen Itzá Yucatán
The descent of Kukulcán summoned a.
-
New Chinese Hypersonic Aircraft will fly from Beijing to New York in one hour
Chinese aerospace firm Space Transportation said.
-
Mauricio Vila Dosal attended the inauguration of the AIFA
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal accompanied President.
-
Sargassum threatens the coasts of Quintana Roo just a few days before Semana Santa
At least 15 beaches in the.
-
Mago de Oz concert was moved from Mérida to Umán, and there was a huge response
“Uman showed its potential to host.
-
Volunteers of the ‘Mexican Red Cross’ carry out clean-up operations in Progreso, Yucatan
During two weekends, the social volunteers.
-
Quintana Roo governor says facemasks will be optional while outdoors in Quintana Roo
Governor Carlos Joaquín González explained that.
Leave a Comment