Tour operators from Yucatan and Guatemala strengthen ties

Through a business conference in which the different attractions of Yucatan and Guatemala were announced, tour operators from both destinations exchanged contacts and information to promote tourism in both places.

“Expectations were fully met, it is a destination with which we are twinned because it is part of the Maya World, we are part of the Mayan culture just like Guatemala, so it is a way to reconfirm that brotherhood,” said Doris Méndez Aranda, director General of Business Travel and President of the Professional Travel Agencies of the state of Yucatan (Avipey AC).

Last week, a familiarization trip was made between both destinations, which are part of the new Mérida-Guatemala air route that TAG Airlines will inaugurate next April. In it, both Guatemalan and national businessmen were able to find out about the various tourist packages they offer.

The business conference was sponsored by the Guatemala Tourism Institute and the Mexican Embassy in the Central American country. Eleven companies from Yucatan participated, including Carmen Travel Service, Viajes Pachón, Kgroup, Tony Pérez Travel Service, Ruta Maya Travel, Agencia ISETY and Avipey.

“I was very pleased that both the Yucatan and Guatemalan authorities are on the same page to take advantage of this opportunity that the airline is giving us to work together to publicize all the wonders we have, both archaeological and gastronomic and nature”, indicated Méndez Aranda.

He stressed that with this new frequency between the Yucatecan capital and Guatemala City, the TAG airline encourages closer communication for easy coexistence between both cities: “the vision is to reactivate tourism and this would be one of the most accessible and easy so that they have the opportunity to know a little more about Guatemala”, highlighting that the transfer time (one hour 15 minutes) is even less than that to Mexico City.

“We are very grateful that we were very pampered because the entire tourism sector, be it businessmen, hoteliers, restaurateurs, all gave us a little taste of what our clients can enjoy when visiting this beautiful country”, concluded the leader of the agents of travels.

