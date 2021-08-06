The end of an era, Gran Plaza Mérida Cinemas close for good

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 06, 2021).- The health crisis of the Covid-19 coronavirus has forced the largest cinema chains in the country to close some complexes due to the reduction in their income since they had to suspend work for months.

Merida no slouch and unfortunately was unveiled on social networks the closure of cinemas in the Gran Plaza, as published in the Facebook page of CineXtesia action.

There are many factors that forced those responsible to make this decision, such as the low attendance unlike other complexes, the closure of the facilities for nine months from the beginning of the pandemic to the present, as well as the payment of the high rents of the place.

To face and avoid the definitive closure, it was learned that an attempt was made to renegotiate with the commercial plaza the rent payments with discounts to face the great loss of money they went through due to the pandemic.

However, according to the publication of CineXtesia Accion, the administration of Gran Plaza did not want to renegotiate or put difficult conditions for the film company.

An important factor in the low attendance of moviegoers at the venue is the great competition that exists for the different nearby complexes that have opened over time.

It is known that by dismantling all the infrastructure the premises will be available for a new business or some independent exhibiting chain that takes advantage of the facilities and invests.

History

With the closure of these cinemas an era ends, since this complex was one of the first located in the north of the city.

It was inaugurated in 1994 together with the opening of the Gran Plaza Mérida and had six flat theater-style rooms, belonging to the Gene Anay company under the name of Cines Hollywood.

In 2000, the Cinépolis cinemas were inaugurated in Plaza de Las Américas, and not to be left behind, seven more stadium-style theaters were built in the Gran Plaza in 2002.

At some point in time, 13 cinemas were operating at Gran Plaza Merida. However, six were closed down and that left the mall with only seven.

Years later, the cinemas were sold to the MM CINEMAS chain, which bought several of the Hollywood Cinema complexes in the city (Gran Plaza, Galerias, Macroplaza) and changed their name.

Some time later, the complex is acquired by the company Cinemex, which is the current name of the complex.

The large number of cinema complexes that have opened near the Gran Plaza, such as Cinemex Península Montejo Platino, Cines Siglo XXI, Cinemex Galerias Mérida, and Cinépolis The Harbor Mérida, among others, have affected in some way the attendance of moviegoers, who have other options.

