Chiapas teachers blocked President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador from entering morning conference venue

Mexican teachers in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Friday blocked President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador from entering a venue in the regional capital where he was due to hold his daily televised news conference.
The leftist president was forced to deliver his remarks via a video call on his phone from a car in Tuxtla Gutierrez, the capital of Chiapas, while inaudible protesters shouting and speaking on a megaphone could be heard in the background.
Since assuming office in December 2018, Lopez Obrador has used his morning news conferences – which begin at 7 a.m. and can last over two hours – to set the political agenda and take critics to task.
Most of the conferences take place in Mexico City, but he sometimes conducts them while traveling around the country.
“They have a right to protest. We will respect that,” Lopez Obrador said, in reference to the teachers. “We are offering them dialogue.”
“I will stay here as long as necessary.”
Mexican teachers often strike, and the latest protests are related to the most recent teaching reforms, Mexican newspapers said.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
National Guard detains woman at Mérida airport with almost half a million pesos in cash
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 27, 2021).- Agents.
-
Senior citizens visit the Mérida Municipal Police facilities
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 27, 2021) .-.
-
Return to face-to-face classes in Yucatan will be voluntary
Taking class at school or at.
-
SSY reports 222 new infections and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 7, 2021).- This.
-
Fight between elderly couple ends with wife’s death in Progreso
Elderly woman dies after fighting with.
-
Tropical storm “Ida” forms in the Caribbean Sea
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 27, 2021).-.
-
Mexican F1 pilot ‘Checo’ Pérez renews contract with Red Bull for 2022
The team Red bull announced this Friday, before.
-
AMLO says the US needs to invest in Central American development
The United States needs to invest.
-
Discovery reveals a prehistoric lineage of humans previously unknown to science
The remains of a 17- to.
-
New York Times journalists evacuated from Afghanistan with help from Mexico
The Mexican government helped evacuate a.
Leave a Comment