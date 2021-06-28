Despite the pandemic, march for sexual diversity causes massive agglomeration in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 28, 2021).- On Calle 60 between 61 and 63, right in front of the Cathedral, in the center of Mérida, you could see many multi-colored flags; and a big crowd listening to the speech of activists in favor of the rights of the LGBT community and against acts of discrimination.

The reason for the meeting: the “Great March of Sexual Diversity Mérida 2021”. Thus, this Saturday 26, the Yucatecan capital was one more venue for the demonstrations that took place around the world as part of gay pride month.

The contingent left shortly after 5 p.m. from the Parque de La Mejorada, at the corner of 59 and 50. Right there where now is a pedestrian crossing painted with the colors of the rainbow, the one that yesterday was “intervened” as part of a citizen initiative and with the support of the Mérida Police Department of Road Services.

Rainbow flags, of all sizes. So small that they could fit in one hand or so large that they were worn as a cape or held between several people. There were even multicolored face masks, an accessory that joined the contingent this year, after last year the march was not held in person due to the pandemic.

Batucada, stilt walkers, and a festive atmosphere accompanied the contingent, which advanced along Calle 50, then on 65, and finally on 60 to finish in the Plaza Grande.

#VIDEO📹 Se realiza en #Mérida la marcha de la diversidad sexual. Integrantes de la comunidad #LGBT+ caminaron desde el parque de Mejorada hasta la Plaza Grande. pic.twitter.com/fnx056duAi — Diario de Yucatán (@DiariodeYucatan) June 27, 2021

Among the attendees, same-sex couples holding hands, several with the same clothing or groups with common distinctive features. There were “drag queens” whose dresses and wigs highlighted the contingent. Also transvestites in gala dresses.

There were children too, mothers who supported their sons and daughters or families of several members, although the bulk of the contingent was young people. There was no shortage of those who stopped their daily walk through the center of Mérida to observe the protesters and their outfits. There were also those who broadcast the event live and others who took the opportunity to take photos or interview digital content creators such as “Gwabir”, the Yucatecan Gabriel Wabi, or Marpi Jiménez, “Britany Yahaira”. The latter led the contingent wearing a multicolored sash.

Despite the pandemic and the increase in the number of Covid cases, there was no healthy distance at all. Just a few people were wearing face shields and face masks. The voice in the sound said there were at least two thousand people gathered in the Plaza Grande, maybe more.

The lack of health provisions during this Multicolored demonstration will most likely trigger a rebound in the number of Covid cases in next week of two.

