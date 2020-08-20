Attention: Extreme Meteorological Phenomena could be coming to the Yucatan Peninsula

Thursday or Friday, will be crucial days to define whether a vigorous tropical wave that advances in the Caribbean Sea will evolve into a hurricane and to know its trajectory with greater accuracy, reported Juan Vázquez Montalvo, a meteorologist at the Autonomous University of Yucatán.

As it is now, he added, the Yucatan Peninsula is one of the areas authorities need to pay more attention to.

The only sure thing so far is rain this weekend, added the meteorologist of the Institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena of the UADY.

Meteorological Phenomenon that could affect us

He explained that the National Hurricane Center marks in its bulletin today three tropical waves under investigation, of which we have to pay more attention to one because Yucatan is in its path, and it could affect us later on the week.

“One of the tropical waves is in the Atlantic Ocean and the other is going to leave Africa without problem for Yucatan.”

It is expected, according to the models, that when it reaches the western Caribbean Sea it will find conditions conducive to tropical development.

In that sense, it could develop into a tropical depression or storm.

The possible scenarios

“Before that, when the tropical wave gets to that area, you will have to slow down because if you keep it the same you will not be able to develop and if you will direct to a place between Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula and in that case it would only affect us with rains on the weekend “he explained.

Therefore, he insisted, the only sure thing so far is rain for the weekend.

The meteorologist pointed out that, depending on how this system is behaving, long-term models indicate that it has a high probability of developing into a cyclone when it reaches the west, which would happen tomorrow, Thursday or Friday.

Once this occurs, the model that is already marked as a tropical cyclone will be more reliable over the area that it would affect.

“As it is now, the areas of attention are northern Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba.

