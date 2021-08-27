AMLO says the US needs to invest in Central American development

The United States needs to invest in development, not just migration restrictions, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday, August 26th, following a U.S. Supreme Court decision to reinstate a hardline immigration policy.
The cause of illegal migration must be addressed and Mexico seeks to convince the United States to invest in Central American development, Lopez Obrador said in response to a question about the U.S. Supreme Court decision.
“In this way, people have options, can work, can be happy where they were born, where their relatives are, their cultures… and we are also proposing in the United States that they start a program of temporary work visas,” he said at a regular news conference, adding that Mexico will always seek to have a good relationship with the United States.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied President Joe Biden’s bid to rescind an immigration policy implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump, that forced thousands of asylum seekers to stay in Mexico awaiting U.S. hearings.
In response to the ruling, Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Mexico will exercise sovereignty in designing and executing its migration policies.
The United States and Canada require a larger workforce to grow their manufacturing capacity and reduce the reliance on Asian imports, and migrants should be considered for the jobs, Lopez Obrador said.
“Why buy goods in Asia if they can be produced in North America and throughout America?” he said. “If we carry out a policy where we do not reject migrants left and right… they have alternatives.”
Comments
more recommended stories
-
National Guard detains woman at Mérida airport with almost half a million pesos in cash
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 27, 2021).- Agents.
-
Senior citizens visit the Mérida Municipal Police facilities
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 27, 2021) .-.
-
Return to face-to-face classes in Yucatan will be voluntary
Taking class at school or at.
-
SSY reports 222 new infections and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 7, 2021).- This.
-
Fight between elderly couple ends with wife’s death in Progreso
Elderly woman dies after fighting with.
-
Tropical storm “Ida” forms in the Caribbean Sea
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 27, 2021).-.
-
Mexican F1 pilot ‘Checo’ Pérez renews contract with Red Bull for 2022
The team Red bull announced this Friday, before.
-
Chiapas teachers blocked President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador from entering morning conference venue
Mexican teachers in the southern Mexican.
-
Discovery reveals a prehistoric lineage of humans previously unknown to science
The remains of a 17- to.
-
New York Times journalists evacuated from Afghanistan with help from Mexico
The Mexican government helped evacuate a.
Leave a Comment