Local organic and handmade products will be available at new Mérida’s “Mercado Justo”

José Luis Martínez Semerena, director of Social Development of the City Council of Mérida, informed that the market of Cordemex would be enabled to house the first fair market of the city, where local organic products will be sold, from the different “comisarías“, organic produce, animals, plants, citrus and more.

“The Cordemex market is going to be remodeled, in order to take advantage of the spaces there for producers, and this will be the first “Mercado Justo” in the city of Mérida,” he said.

Although there is already a similiar initiative, the well-known Slow Food Market in Garcia Gineres, the one in Cordemex will be the first one of its kind created by the City of Merida.

The official estimated that the project will start on second half of this year, and explained that it will be a space for local producers, from local communitites, where they can market their products.

He also said that traveling markets will also be installed in various parts of the city, such as Santa Ana Park, but the Cordemex would be remodeled.

The main beneficiaries would be the producers of honey, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, animal farms such as turkeys, pigs, rabbits, in others. Farmers and producers from the 47 “Comisarías” in Mérida, because they will be able to market their products without intermediaries and at fair prices.

He also said that he is working with the Subdirectorate of Markets, together with Public Works in the adjustments of the Cordemex market and the total investment would soon be announced.







