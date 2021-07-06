Wednesday night movie at Il Caffe: Supernova (2020)

Please note that this week’s movie will be screened on Wednesday instead of Thursday.

And the movie for Wednesday is the touching Drama/Romance Supernova (2020) starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as two long-term partners who embark on a road trip to visit friends, family, and places from their past.

Since Tusker (Tucci) was diagnosed with early-onset dementia two years ago, their time together is the most important thing they have.

Winner of the Best Grownup Love Story award, and of the Truly Moving Picture award. Here’s the IMDb link:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11169050/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

If you plan on attending, please RSVP to me by email, or to Maria by phone/WhatsApp: 999 990 0858.

Il Caffe. Wednesday, July 7. Dinner at 5:30, movie at 6:30

See you there…

