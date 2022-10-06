AMLO announces tenure of 50 thousand teachers in Oaxaca

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, announced his government’s commitment to tenure 50,000 teachers in the state of Oaxaca.

“We have already promised that 50,000 teachers in Oaxaca will have their tenure. Here is the Secretary of Education Lety Ramirez, we want to make this known so that the teachers of Oaxaca, who have been very supportive of our 4T movement, can be aware of the situation, ” AMLO said.

The president stated that he identifies himself with the teachers of the state of Oaxaca because they canceled the educational reform and they have been supportive of the fourth transformation project.

Finally, AMLO said he wants to make a recognition to the Oaxaca teachers for not carrying out strikes or work stoppages.

