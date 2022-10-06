AMLO announces tenure of 50 thousand teachers in Oaxaca

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, announced his government’s commitment to tenure 50,000 teachers in the state of Oaxaca.
“We have already promised that 50,000 teachers in Oaxaca will have their tenure. Here is the Secretary of Education Lety Ramirez, we want to make this known so that the teachers of Oaxaca, who have been very supportive of our 4T movement, can be aware of the situation, ” AMLO said.
The president stated that he identifies himself with the teachers of the state of Oaxaca because they canceled the educational reform and they have been supportive of the fourth transformation project.
Finally, AMLO said he wants to make a recognition to the Oaxaca teachers for not carrying out strikes or work stoppages.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Latin America congratulates Lula Da Silva for 1st round victory
After counting 99.97 percent of the.
-
Mexican Senate approved the use of the armed forces for public security tasks until 2028
On Tuesday, October 4th, the Mexican.
-
Health Secretary says that AMLO is a “healthy strong man”
President López Obrador is a strong.
-
Strengthening support networks for women in Yucatán
The second session of the forum.
-
Car overturns on the Merida-Motul highway
An accident occurred on the federal.
-
Almost 80 cases of Monkeypox officially reported in Yucatan
Yucatan counts 77 new cases of.
-
Segey celebrates 58 years of invaluable work in Indigenous Education in Yucatán
Currently, this educational service is provided.
-
New 20 Mexican pesos coin in circulation
The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) released.
-
Yucatán’s industrial sector has more jobs
The president of the National Chamber.
-
Despite the evidence, AMLO denies spying on critics and minimizes facts
He claimed that his opponents seek.
Leave a Comment