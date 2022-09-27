The first cold front of the year arrives in Yucatán

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27th, the first cold front of the year will be located in the central and southwestern area of the Gulf of Mexico and will bring along rains in the southeast of the country.
On Wednesday, September 28th, the cold front will be arriving at the Yucatan Península.
The frontal line would generate a weak “Norte” (as it is called in Mexico), with some clouds, rain, and cooler air, Meteorologist Palma Solís stated.
By Thursday, September 29th, the cold front will be over the Península, it will not bring an abrupt change in temperature but it will gradually cool down, mainly during the weekend.
Meteorologist Palma explained that during the weekend the heat will continue throughout the day, but the temperature will decrease during the afternoon.
Meteorología de Yucatán reports on its website that we will be receiving about 23 cold fronts during the 2022-2023 “Cold Front Season”, the average annual number for Yucatán’s Península.
She concluded that these cold fronts will start early, but we should expect slightly colder weather from November to January.
Long-term forecasts indicate that there could be 3 cold fronts in October, 4 in November, and 3 in December. Next year the forecast expects an active January with 6 cold fronts. February with 4, March with 2, and possibly 1 in April.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO orders unconstitutional consultation to determine whether or not the Army should remain in the streets until 2028
President Andres Manuel López Obrador announced.
-
“Save The Children” raises funds for Yucatecan children and teenagers
The organization declared that they are.
-
During National Organ Donation Week, IMSS Yucatán emphasizes the importance of saving lives
It is estimated that the organs.
-
Ayuntamiento de Progreso carried out pruning and street cleaning tasks in Chelem
The Ayuntamiento de Progreso headed by.
-
Yucatán ports closed and Mérida airport on alert due to Hurricane Ian
Due to the proximity of Hurricane.
-
Men at work on 4 sections of Mérida’s Periférico
This week maintenance works will be.
-
Ian slams Havana and heads up to Florida as a dangerous category 4
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba.
-
“El Corchito” a fantastic ecological nature reserve just minutes away from Mérida
El Corchito: “A natural wonder hidden.
-
The Coastal Dune is being destroyed in Progreso
Coastal dunes are a ridge, or a.
-
Thousands return to Yucatan beaches
Progreso tourist activity is back to.
Leave a Comment