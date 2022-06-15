World Naked Bike Ride was a big success in Mexico City!

Members of the World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) complain about a lack of “rights for bikes” in the chaotic street environments of the Mexican capital, one of the world’s biggest and most polluted cities.

The sprawling city has tried to raise its green credentials with a series of bike-friendly policies to reduce the use of millions of vehicles that continue to clog city streets on an average day, making a bike ride downtown no easy feat.

“We seek to raise awareness about the fragility of the human body,” said Fabian Conejo a member of the World Naked Bike Ride Organizing Committee.

The WNBR began in 2004 with rides in 28 cities in ten countries on four continents and has more than doubled over the years.







