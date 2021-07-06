The Government of López Obrador admits for the first time the third wave of coronavirus infections in Mexico

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reports that coronavirus cases have increased by 22% in a week in the country.

The federal government has recognized this Tuesday that Mexico is experiencing its third rebound in covid-19 cases, the first this year. The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell has announced that there is an increase of 22% percent in the epidemic curve in the country, going from 24,825 to 30,369 cases in just seven days. However, he has pointed out that in this wave, unlike the previous ones, it is observed that the speed of hospitalizations and mortality is lower. “Something that is notorious in Mexico and in the world is that, even when there are these third waves, hospitalization and deaths do not grow at the same speed,” said the undersecretary this morning.

Since mid-June, states such as Baja California Sur, Yucatán, Quintana Roo, and Tabasco have registered more patients, week after week.

Although the outbreak began in the main tourist sites in the country due to the entry of foreigners, the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, declined to tighten the measures to allow tourism access. “The basic strategy is vaccination,” emphasized the president this Tuesday.

Hospital occupancy of general beds is currently 20%, while in beds with a ventilator it is 16%. López-Gatell has ensured that deaths are lower compared to other outbreaks due to vaccination.

During the Executive’s press conference, the official announced that in the coming weeks Mexico will receive fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine because the pharmaceutical company is in a process of reconversion of its plants. In the country, more than 32 million people have already been vaccinated, of these 60% with a full dose schedule.

