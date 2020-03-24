“Just like AMLO, Huacho Díaz ignores sanitary measures” (Víctor Hugo Lozano)

Mérida, Yucatán, March 23, 2020.- “Despite the present situation with COVID – 19 coronavirus, the delegate of the federal government in Yucatan (basically AMLO’s represententative in the state), Joaquín Díaz Mena, is leading multitudinous events in different municipalities across the state, which puts the most vulnerable population at risk”.

This was stated by Yucatán State Undersecretary of Government, Víctor Hugo Lozano Poveda, who emphasized that massive acts can become sources of contagion, and that “there are other alternatives to deliver information or support to citizens, which makes it unnecessary to call them to events or make them standing in long lines ”.

Lozano Poveda states that, despite the fact that Díaz Mena has been offered personnel and equipment of the State Government, to distribute the information house by house to the citizen beneficiaries of programs, there has been no response from the representative of the federal government, and the rallies continue.

“To prevent and contain the spread of Covid-19, the state government has established a series of measures to restrict public coexistence, and for people to remain at home, since social contact is the main route of the virus transmission”, Lozano Poveda said.

“However, the federal delegate continues to convene assemblies, such as the one recently held in Tizimín, where dozens of farmers, the vast majority of them belonging to the most vulnerable sector of society, arrived for the re-registration for the “Bienestar para la Producción” (Well-being for Production) program, that was previously known as Proagro“, he added.

Víctor Hugo Lozano Poveda (Photo: Canal 10)

“Many of these persons are senior citizens, they belong to the group most prone to being infected from Covid 19. In fact, residents of Tizimín expressed their annoyance, and pointed out on social networks that no hygiene measures were taken whatsoever during the event, as they were not providing with antibacterial gel, and nobody was wearing face masks”, Lozano Poveda continued.

“Díaz Mena has been calling to massive meetings since the pandemic began, as he has gathered with fishermen, women, young students, farmers and senior citizens,” Yucatán State Undersecretary of Government, Víctor Hugo Lozano Poveda concluded.







Comments

comments