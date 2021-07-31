State police seize drugs during a search operation in southern Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 31, 2021).- As a result of two operations carried out on July 30th in the South of Mérida by agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), agents seized various types of drugs and three suspects were arrested for their probable responsibility in the crime of drug dealing.

In both cases, the agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the SSP, and of the Investigation and Litigation Unit Specialized in Narcomenudeo Crimes, of the FGE, gathered the evidence with which search warrants were obtained, issued by the First and Second Control Judges of the First Judicial District of the Accusatory and Oral Criminal Justice System, respectively.

First, on a property in the Santa Rosa neighborhood, Juan Manuel G. C., alias “Mametas,” aged 40, and Karla Maribel M. B., aged 41, both from Mérida, were detained. They had in their possession marijuana, crack, cocaine, and crystal meth, which were insured and made available to the judge.

Later, in the community of San José Tzal, Juan José A. M., alias “Flaco”, 22, from Veracruz, was arrested. He had methamphetamine in his possession, bagged and prepared for sale.

The authorities’ investigations were based on two anonymous citizen complaints, through number 089, which once again highlights the importance of social participation in the prevention and combat of crimes in Yucatán.

