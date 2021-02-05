Last month, the US approves Esteban Moctezuma as Mexico’s new ambassador

Mexico City, Mexico — The US government has endorsed the appointment of Esteban Moctezuma as the new Mexican ambassador to its territory, the Mexican Foreign Ministry reported. If the Senate ratifies it, Moctezuma Barragán will help present a common approach to development and well-being between Mexico and the United States.

Moctezuma, who currently serves as Secretary of Public Education, was appointed to the position by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in mid-December, within the framework of the change of administration in the neighboring country after the electoral victory of Joe Biden.

The official will replace diplomat Martha Bárcena in the post, but his appointment has yet to be ratified by the Mexican Senate, the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) added in a statement.

If it is ratified by the Senate, among Moctezuma Barragán tasks will be to collaborate in the presentation of a common approach to the development and well-being between Mexico and the United States based on mutual respect and shared hope, the Foreign Ministry stressed.







