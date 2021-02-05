Last month, the US approves Esteban Moctezuma as Mexico’s new ambassador

Mexico City, Mexico — The US government has endorsed the appointment of Esteban Moctezuma as the new Mexican ambassador to its territory, the Mexican Foreign Ministry reported. If the Senate ratifies it, Moctezuma Barragán will help present a common approach to development and well-being between Mexico and the United States.
Moctezuma, who currently serves as Secretary of Public Education, was appointed to the position by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in mid-December, within the framework of the change of administration in the neighboring country after the electoral victory of Joe Biden.
The official will replace diplomat Martha Bárcena in the post, but his appointment has yet to be ratified by the Mexican Senate, the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) added in a statement.
If it is ratified by the Senate, among Moctezuma Barragán tasks will be to collaborate in the presentation of a common approach to the development and well-being between Mexico and the United States based on mutual respect and shared hope, the Foreign Ministry stressed.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Pandemic is boosting popularity of affordable, nearby vacations: Airbnb
Travel experts at Airbnb say vacationing is going.
-
Travel Photographer of the year
(CNN) — While the prospect of travel.
-
All you need to know about Title Insurance
Title Insurance is the essential protection for Mexican Real.
-
Man wanted for Cancun double murder arrested in CDMX
Mexico City, Mexico — A man.
-
$204.8 Billion Growth in Global Online Travel Booking
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technavio announces the release of.
-
Merida’s bicycle lane. The project that some love and others hate.
The bicycle lane project in the.
-
Yucatan, the state with the most employment programs in Mexico.
The state is also among those.
-
803 kilos of cocaine seized in Mexico City
This seizure would be the largest.
-
U.S. House plans vote to advance Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID aid package
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House.
-
“The U.S. Dollar’s decline is just beginning.”
One of the effects of the.
Leave a Comment