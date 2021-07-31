Mérida City Council firm in the fight against the effects of climate change

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 31, 2021) .- With actions that seek to reduce the negative impact on the environment by inappropriate practices to generate energy and the decrease in urban trees in our municipality, the Mérida City Council remains firm in the face of climate change.

In this sense, the members of the council approved in a regular session the proposal of Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, regarding the update of the “Municipal Climate Action Plan of Mérida”, (PACMUN) which is the instrument for strategic planning in matters of climate change, as well as the inventory of greenhouse gas emissions.

In his message, the Councilor indicated that these actions in favor of biodiversity have to start at the local level, and the City Councils are the closest body to the population, that is why Mérida promotes these actions and will continue to care for the environment and all flora and fauna species.

With the above, the Mayor’s commitment to govern hand in hand with society in the search for better living conditions is confirmed and endorsed, mainly in making decisions of significance for this and future generations.

In the same session, it was authorized to accept as a free donation five properties and three roads, granted by “Promotores de Vivienda de Caucel”, S.A. de C.V.

Finally, the councilors delivered their reports regarding the activities carried out in the council’s commissions to which they belong, and the June reports from the corresponding municipal officials were received.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







