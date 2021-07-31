Domestic Bliss: The Best States to Travel to for a Holiday in the US

The US is a unique country in that by car, if you have the patience, you can experience a range of different food, cultures and landscapes. More people are realizing this due to the recent pandemic which has stopped them from traveling overseas, meaning that recently, a domestic holiday in the states has seen a huge rise in popularity.

There is something for everyone given how much variation comes with each state and you’d be surprised exactly how much there is for you to experience on your doorstep. If you are considering a holiday in the US this year, you may want to consider the below list of some of the best states to visit.

Washington

Also known as the Evergreen State due to the amount of rich green forests it contains, Washington is an incredibly popular tourist destination. Home to cities such as Seattle, there is plenty to offer in the way of fun activities and history.

You can also get a sense for adventure in Washington as it has parks, volcanoes and idyllic islands to one side, whereas on the other you will be able to find wineries, vineyards, farmlands and forests. It is a beautiful state to get lost in, with activities and views that will take your breath away.

Nevada

On the other end of the cultural spectrum, rather than explore wineries and mountains in Washington, why not soak in the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Hit the slots, the roulette wheel, poker table or go see a show and have a nice meal. Vegas is renowned for its casinos but there is a lot more that is has to offer.

Of course, if your primary focus is to hit the casinos, then it’s the best possible state to do that. Make your way round the city and try everywhere out. You may also want to visit sites such as Gamble Online before heading down there to play in some of US’s favorite online Casinos to get some practice.

California

Thanks to a plethora of beaches, wine and fabulous weather, California is one of the perfect states to head to for a relaxing holiday. There is such a wide variety of activities to do here as you can tap into your inner child by visiting Disneyland and going to waterparks, or you could check out some of California’s excellent wineries and sample their renowned reputation.

Not only is there the above but California is also home to some of the most spectacular landscapes that the US has to offer. Whether these are gleaming coastlines, deserts, and all things in between.

New York

One of the US’s most famous cities and for good reason. Often dubbed the land of opportunity, New York is the beating heart of the American dream. With a gorgeous skyline that houses theaters, shops, bars and restaurants, New York is the ideal city break. Not only does the big apple draw visitors though, but New York is also surrounded by quiet adventures that can be found upstate, as well as Niagara Falls.







