Prices of the basic food products in Yucatan increase uncontrollably

The Federal Government has spent three years promoting the Maya Train, announcing occurrences but has shown no interest in controlling the prices of basic food products.

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 15, 2021).- The secretary-general of the Revolutionary Federation of Workers and Farmers of Yucatán (FROCY), Pedro Oxté Conrado declared that as long as the Federal Government is not interested in a control of the prices of the products of the so-called basic food basket, everything edible, meats, tortillas, bread will continue to increase its price without control.

He said that the Federal Government has spent three years promoting the Maya Train, announcing “presidential occurrences” but has shown no interest in controlling the prices of basic food products, all at the expense of the country’s lower-middle classes.

He specified that so far this year, on two occasions the price of a kilo of the tortilla has increased as well as the prices of beef, pork, chicken, eggs, groceries, fruits, and vegetables. The economic situation is very bad at the national level, and specifically, the Federal Ministry of the Economy has done nothing to stop these high prices that affect workers and families; Both the millers and the food distributors do not consider that the workers’ wages have been exceeded 6 months of this year, only once a year a wage increase is achieved, but all the food products increase every month in the 365 days, which hits the country’s lower middle classes.

Oxté Conrado insisted that the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (PROFECO) must intervene and sanction the millers for the increases in the price of a kilo of tortilla because, as things are going, we are going to end 2021 with a price of 30 pesos per kilo of tortilla, people are going to stop consuming this essential food because it will be very expensive for middle and lower-class families.

Finally, he insisted that it is not fair that everything increases, but at the same time, wages are only increased once a year and are inefficient in the face of the cascade of increases in the prices of edible meat foods, non-perishable products, in the kilo of tortillas, in the bread bar, the fairest thing would be that there is another salary increase for workers in the second half of the year.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments