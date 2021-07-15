Yucatecan and Oaxacan artists exhibit their work at Valladolid’s San Roque Museum

Valladolid, Yucatan; July 15, 2021 (ACOM) .- The exhibition “Encounter of two cultures”, which houses 45 paintings by prominent artists from Oaxaca and Yucatán, is on display since today at the San Roque Museum.

The exhibition will run for three weeks as part of a tour that began in the city of Mérida led by the Yucatecan painter, based in Buctzotz, Víctor Argáez.

The opening of the exhibition was in charge of the councilor for human development, Elva Cárdenas Rivero, who invited people from Valladolid and visitors to come to enjoy the works of art.

The Yucatecan artist, Víctor Argáez, mentioned that the tour arises from the need to connect as artists and because of the ease that digital media offer today.

“We are grateful to the City Council and the municipal president for the facilities granted to exhibit the works, we are sure that people will enjoy them,” he said.

He added that after their stay in Valladolid, they will continue their tour in Calkiní and Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche and that they also plan to visit Oaxaca in October with the works of the 16 Yucatecan artists participating in the current exhibition.

