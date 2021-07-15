Yucatecan and Oaxacan artists exhibit their work at Valladolid’s San Roque Museum

Valladolid, Yucatan; July 15, 2021 (ACOM) .- The exhibition “Encounter of two cultures”, which houses 45 paintings by prominent artists from Oaxaca and Yucatán, is on display since today at the San Roque Museum.
The exhibition will run for three weeks as part of a tour that began in the city of Mérida led by the Yucatecan painter, based in Buctzotz, Víctor Argáez.
The opening of the exhibition was in charge of the councilor for human development, Elva Cárdenas Rivero, who invited people from Valladolid and visitors to come to enjoy the works of art.
The Yucatecan artist, Víctor Argáez, mentioned that the tour arises from the need to connect as artists and because of the ease that digital media offer today.
“We are grateful to the City Council and the municipal president for the facilities granted to exhibit the works, we are sure that people will enjoy them,” he said.
He added that after their stay in Valladolid, they will continue their tour in Calkiní and Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche and that they also plan to visit Oaxaca in October with the works of the 16 Yucatecan artists participating in the current exhibition.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
López Obrador creates a new National Customs Agency
Source: Forbes The Yucatan Times Newsroom.
-
Quintana Roo commemorates the Day of Awareness for Sharks
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 15, 2021).-.
-
This is the best Grandma’s Ambrosia Salad (Video Recipe)
Grandma’s Ambrosia Salad is a creamy.
-
Prices of the basic food products in Yucatan increase uncontrollably
The Federal Government has spent three.
-
The United States places Yucatan as a safe destination to travel
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 15, 2021).- The.
-
Family of the young man who set himself on fire in downtown Mérida asks for help
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 15, 2021).- Due.
-
Yucatán advances steadily in fulfilling the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 15, 2021).- The.
-
Progreso receives the “Blue Flag” certification for second consecutive year
Progreso, Yucatán, (July 15, 2021) .-.
-
City Council delivers prizes to winners of “Mérida me asegura con mi Predial 2021”
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 15, 2021).- The.
-
Yucatecan businessmen do not see AMLO’s ‘Gas Bienestar’ as a reliable option
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 15, 2021).- Leaders.
Leave a Comment