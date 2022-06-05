A vehicle caught fire in Motul, no injured reported

According to the data collected, the 9-1-1 emergency number received a report that a Nissan Tsuru-type vehicle was on fire on the corner of 29th and 30th streets downtown Motul. Municipal Police officers immediately arrived and guarded the area to avoid any major disaster.

A fire truck from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the scene, which opened the hood of the vehicle to completely extinguish the flames. The owner of the vehicle did not identify himself and only stated that he was from the municipality of Yaxkukul.

The vehicle in question is a Nissan Tsuru-type, with license plates from the state of Yucatán, which was consumed by flames due to a short circuit, fortunately, the three people inside the vehicle escaped unharmed.

They pointed out that abundant smoke began to come out of the vehicle and suddenly, the fire began to come out of the car’s dashboard, the passengers got off the vehicle immediately. The unit was declared a total loss.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments