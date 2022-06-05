A vehicle caught fire in Motul, no injured reported

According to the data collected, the 9-1-1 emergency number received a report that a Nissan Tsuru-type vehicle was on fire on the corner of 29th and 30th streets downtown Motul. Municipal Police officers immediately arrived and guarded the area to avoid any major disaster.
A fire truck from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the scene, which opened the hood of the vehicle to completely extinguish the flames. The owner of the vehicle did not identify himself and only stated that he was from the municipality of Yaxkukul.
The vehicle in question is a Nissan Tsuru-type, with license plates from the state of Yucatán, which was consumed by flames due to a short circuit, fortunately, the three people inside the vehicle escaped unharmed.
They pointed out that abundant smoke began to come out of the vehicle and suddenly, the fire began to come out of the car’s dashboard, the passengers got off the vehicle immediately. The unit was declared a total loss.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
National Eating Behavior Change Program to be tested in Yucatan
Yucatan will host the pilot test.
-
Yucatan is ready for the 2022 hurricane season
With the strengthening of the civil.
-
Moto-taxi driver arrested for threatening a woman with a screwdriver in Kanasín, Yucatán
The operator of a motorcycle enabled.
-
Half a ton of octopus is seized during a police operation in Dzilam de Bravo, Yucatan
Illegal fishing has been a constant.
-
Mérida is ready to receive national and foreign tourists during the summer
Mérida is already ready to receive.
-
USA and Spain are the major sources of FDI in Quintana Roo
In the first quarter of the.
-
A teenage girl disappears in the Montecristo neighborhood, north of Mérida
Relatives of Yésica Beltrán Álvarez ask.
-
Mauricio Vila presents investment projects to Marcelo Ebrard
The Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, met.
-
Kanasín Police and SSP agents close down a party, they find minors and drugs
Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police,.
-
In the midst of a harmonious atmosphere, dozens of families enjoyed La Noche Blanca
After a forced break of two.
Leave a Comment