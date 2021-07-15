The United States places Yucatan as a safe destination to travel

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 15, 2021).- The Department of State of the United States in its most recent update of the travel alert for Mexico, in reference to the level of risk due to the Covid pandemic, placed Yucatán and Campeche at risk level 1 (the lowest) for crimes and kidnappings, a rating given equal to cities in France, Germany and Canada.

With this value, the US Government warns its citizens that, in case of traveling to any of these 2 Mexican states, they must do so with the usual precautions that they would normally have in their own country.

The North American Government recommended to its citizens who plan to come to Mexico to do so to Yucatan, because its authorities guarantee the safety of its visitors this summer season.

It should be noted that, according to this alert system, Mexico is at level 3, that is, it is recommended not to travel, but it also specifies the areas and the risks of insecurity, in the case of Yucatan, like Campeche, they are outside of that high-risk area.

Americans are warned that the crimes of homicide, kidnapping and robbery “are widespread and common in Mexico,” so it has a “limited capacity to provide emergency services to citizens in many areas and mainly in 14 Mexican states.”

Regarding the risks of contagion from Covid, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) issued a new health advisory for trips to Mexico, due to the high levels of contagion that prevail in the country.

“Your risk of contracting Covid and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with a vaccine authorized by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).”

The US allows its citizens to choose the safest destinations to travel, making Yucatan the most appropriate for North Americans to spend their summer vacations.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







