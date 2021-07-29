PAHO alerts of alarming Covid infections in four Mexican States (including Yucatan)

Sylvain Alighieri, PAHO Incident Manager for COVID-19, pointed out that for three weeks the Government of Mexico reported a new peak in the number of infections.
MEXICO CITY, (July 29, 2021).- In our country, Mexico City, Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo and Yucatán are the four states that have concentrated the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the last week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned.
In a virtual press conference, Sylvain Aldighieri, PAHO Incident Manager for COVID-19, pointed out that three weeks ago, the Government of Mexico reported a new peak of infections, a situation that has worsened in four entities.
During the last week an increasing trend has been noted in two states of the Yucatan peninsula (Quintana Roo and Yucatan), in the state of Baja California Sur and in Mexico City. I think it is very important to mention that the dynamics of this new transmission peak could be different in the different geographic regions of the country and depending on population movements and other factors.Sylvain Aldighieri, PAHO Incident Manager for COVID-19
The PAHO Incident Manager for COVID-19 added that the federal government also informed them about the application of a new methodology in the epidemiological risk traffic light in the country, which, she considered, will make an assessment of infections with greater precision.
We understand that the weighting of some indicators has been adjusted, as well as the hospital occupancy rate and the rate of active cases. The adjustments to the traffic light methodology will result in greater precision, representativeness and specificity of the indicators to pass to orange and red traffic lights. And it should allow a better adjustment of non-essential economic activities in the states.Sylvain Aldighieri, PAHO Incident Manager for COVID-19
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
