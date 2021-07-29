Citizens denounce closed accesses to the beaches of Seybaplaya and Champotón, Campeche

CAMPECHE, (July 29, 2021).- The closure of beach accesses has generated anger and indignation among inhabitants of the municipalities of Seybaplaya and Champotón. The accesses to the beaches are now completely closed with fences and poles, for which they denounced to the authorities that several owners have invaded the beaches, and have even built docks for private boats without a maritime concession.

This situation hinders the free movement of locals and visitors, and families who come to enjoy these beach areas during the summer holidays do not have permission to enter, and although those responsible are violating the rules, until now there is no competent authority that intervenes, however, the same situation has been going on for months. The Federal Secretary of Tourism himself, Miguel Torruco Márquez, declared that there were no private beaches in Campeche, since they are all federal zones, and all citizens have the right to enter.

However, some individuals have ignored the authority, and have built fences that divide the section between Seybaplaya and Champotón, since these have been invaded by supposed landowners who have delimited those sectors with fences of all kinds, so that the complainants demand that the authorities of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources and the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection apply the Decree that reforms article 8 of the General Law of National Assets with a final paragraph, which cites: “Access to Maritime beaches and the federal maritime terrestrial zone adjacent to them may not be inhibited, restricted, hindered or conditioned except in the cases established by the regulations”.

Until now, it seems that the people restricting the access are unaware that if they fail to comply with this law, they will be credited with a fine imposed of between 3,000 and up to 12,000 times the current Unit of Measurement, which would be equivalent to 1,042,560 pesos (52,000 US dollars) to the owners of land adjacent to the federal maritime land zone or the holders of concessions, permits, authorizations and destination agreements regarding the use of the federal maritime land zone that by any means or act prevent, inhibit, restrict, hinder or condition access to the federal maritime land zone and maritime beaches.

Source: Campeche hoy

